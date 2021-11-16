Watch
Fire truck responding to two-alarm fire t-bones school bus

Buffalo Fire crews work two-alarm fire in Lovejoy neighborhood
WKBW Photographer
Posted at 8:32 AM, Nov 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 08:42:52-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Fire Department responded to two scenes Tuesday morning within one block of one another.

Just after 7:00 Tuesday morning, crews were called out to the 100 block of Goethe Street, between E. Lovejoy and Ludington streets for a call of a fire.

The scene quickly turned into a two-alarm fire. Crews had knocked down the fire by 7:45 a.m. It's not clear what started the fire or if anyone was hurt.

Buffalo Fire crews work two-alarm fire on Goethe Street.

The Buffalo Fire Department says a fire truck responding to the scene t-boned a school bus at the intersection of Goethe and E. Lovejoy Streets.

Both the school bus driver and bus aide were injured in the crash and had to be extricated from the bus.

The extent of their injuries is unclear.

No children were on the bus at the time of the crash.

