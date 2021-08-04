Crews battle massive fire at vacant warehouse complex on Metcalfe Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Fire crews battled a massive fire early Wednesday morning at a vacant warehouse complex on Metcalfe Street.

BFD responded to the fire just after 1:30 a.m. at a vacant warehouse complex in the area of Metcalfe and Clinton Streets. Officials say the fire started in the locking dock area of the three-story structure and it became a three-alarm fire.

BFD Commissioner William Renaldo said additional firefighters were needed due to the size of the structure and the volume of water needed to fight the fire. Five aerial ladders were used.

Investigators say damage is estimated at $500,000 to the facility and exposure damage occurred to a detached building that was part of the complex resulting in $300,000 damage.

Our 7 Eyewitness News photojournalist at the scene says firefighters contended with arcing wires just outside the building.

No injuries were reported and officials say the cause remains under investigation.