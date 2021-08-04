Crews battle massive fire at recycling facility on Metcalfe Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Fire crews battled a massive fire early Wednesday morning at a recycling plant.

The department first responded to this fire just after 2:00 a.m. at the Max Brock Co. Inc. recycling facility at the corner of Metcalfe and Clinton Streets.

Crews quickly sounded a third alarm, as the building became fully involved.

Our 7 Eyewitness News photojournalist at the scene says firefighters contended with arcing wires just outside the building.

At this point, it is not clear how this fire started or if anyone was hurt.