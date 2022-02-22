AT&T shuts off 3G network Tuesday

DALLAS, T.X. (WKBW) — AT&T is the first carrier to shut off their 3G network Tuesday.

Officials and first responders have been pushing people to make sure their cell phones and older relatives' cell phones are updated prior to network shutdowns. They say in the event of an emergency, no one should be unreachable.

But it's not just cellphones being affected by network shutdowns, according to the IT company Global Data Systems, roughly 80 million devices across North America rely on the 3G network, but only 1% are cellphones.

Other devices on the network include home alarm systems, medical devices, in-car crash notifications and roadside assistance systems.

To avoid a disruption of service, businesses are urging customers to upgrade their devices and software. If you aren't sure if your device will be effected, reach out to businesses or providers to make sure your devices won't go offline. GM has a service to check if cars are impacted, click here to use it.

Sprint plans to shut off their 3G network in June, and Verizon is shutting theirs off by the end of 2022.