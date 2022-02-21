Watch
American Airlines scrubbing international flights due to problems at Boeing

Manufacturing flaws for Dreamliner fleet blamed
Ross D. Franklin/AP
FILE - In this July 17, 2019, file photo shows American Airlines planes at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Posted at 9:44 PM, Feb 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-20 21:44:46-05

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — If you're planning a summer vacation on American Airlines, you might want to stick to domestic flights.

The airline is cutting its schedule, again, because Boeing is behind on its 787 Dreamliner deliveries.

That means some of the airline's international flights will have to be put on hold.

Airlines have been hoping for a rebound as travel restrictions loosen around the world.

Boeing has been addressing a series of manufacturing flaws.

Earlier this week, the FAA said its inspectors would check each Dreamliner before delivery, instead of letting Boeing perform the inspections like it did in the past.

