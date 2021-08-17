Family of protester fatally shot by Kyle Rittenhouse files lawsuit against Kenosha law enforcement

MILWAUKEE — The parents of one of the men shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse during protests in Kenosha last year have filed a civil rights lawsuit against local law enforcement.

John Huber and Karen Bloom are suing the Kenosha Police Department and Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, claiming law enforcement allowed Rittenhouse to harm peaceful protesters in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Huber and Bloom filed the constitutional civil rights lawsuit in federal court Tuesday. Their son, Anthony Huber, was one of two men shot and killed by Rittenhouse last August. One other person was also hurt in the shooting.

"After he had killed and maimed multiple individuals, Kyle Rittenhouse walked up to a dozen Kenosha police officers, assault rifle in hand, with crowds yelling that he had just killed innocent people. What did the police do? They spoke to him and let him walk away," Huber family attorney Anand Swaminathan said. "Make no mistake: if Kyle Rittenhouse had been Black, or had been wearing a Black Lives Matter t-shirt, there is no way on God's green earth he would have been allowed to walk away. More likely he would have been shot dead in the street."

The lawsuit alleges that the police invited Rittenhouse and other armed individuals to "patrol the streets with deadly weapons to mete out justice as they saw fit," according to a news release.

"The police are supposed to serve and protect," Anthony's father, John Huber, said in a statement. "But that's not what the Kenosha police did. They walked away from their duties and turned over the streets of Kenosha to Kyle Rittenhouse and other armed vigilantes. If they had done their job, my son would still be alive today."

Anthony Huber's mother, Karen Bloom, said in the news release that the lawsuit is about justice for her son and her legacy.

"After Anthony's death, there will always be a hole in my heart. But his memory lives on, and I will never stop telling his story," Bloom said.

Scripps station TMJ4 has reached out to both the Kenosha Police Department and the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department for a response to the lawsuit.

Read a copy of the lawsuit here.

This story was originally published by Scripps station TMJ4 in Milwaukee.