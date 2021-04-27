Court record: Derek Chauvin's sentencing moved to June 25

According to court documents, the sentencing date for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been moved to June 25.

Chauvin's initial sentencing was for June 16 but will happen at 1:30 p.m. CT on June 25.

A jury found Chauvin guilty on April 20 of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter for pressing his knee against George Floyd's neck.

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill, who also presided over the trial, will decide on sentencing after Chauvin waived his right for the jury to determine the length of his sentence.