Airlines cancel more than 3,500 US flights over weekend

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
A passenger jet is silhouetted against the sky at dusk as it takes off from Sky Harbor Airport, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Phoenix. Airlines have cancelled more than 3,300 U.S. flights this weekend and delayed thousands more, citing weather in Florida and other issues.<br/><br/>
Posted at 10:52 AM, Apr 04, 2022
NEW YORK (AP - MODIFIED) — Airlines canceled more than 3,500 U.S. flights over the weekend and delayed thousands more, citing bad weather in Florida and other issues.

FlightAware, a website that tracks flights, noted major disruptions at several Florida airports, including Miami, Ft. Lauderdale and Orlando, as well as Baltimore and other airports around the country.

JetBlue, Southwest, Alaska Airlines, Frontier, Spirit and American Airlines were most affected, according to FlightAware.

Local news reported storms in Florida on Saturday. Several airlines said Sunday that operations were returning to normal.

The spate of cancellations arrived as air travel is rebounding from the pandemic, with strong demand for spring-break flights.

On Monday morning, the Buffalo Niagara International Airport was still reporting several delays involving flights originating from or headed to east coast destinations.

