AAA: nearly half of Americans say they're just as likely to go on a cruise as they were pre-COVID

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As more and more COVID restrictions are rolled back nationwide, more Americans are ready to hit the high seas.

According to a new survey from AAA, about 58.3 million Americans are considering a cruise in the next two years.

The survey found 40% of people said they were just as likely to go on a cruise now as they were pre-pandemic; about 41% of those people said they are more comfortable going on a cruise because they have a better understanding of the risks presented by COVID-19.

About 52% of millennials say they're eager to go on a cruise.