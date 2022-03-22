Watch
AAA: nearly half of Americans say they're just as likely to go on a cruise as they were pre-COVID

FILE - This Friday, Feb. 26, 2010 file photo shows the cruise ship Celebrity Mercury docked at the South Carolina State Ports Authority passenger terminal in downtown Charleston S.C., after passengers became sick with a stomach bug. According to figures released on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2016 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cruise ship passengers are getting sick with a stomach bug less often. Since 1990, the illness rate has fallen from about 29 to 22 per 100,000 passengers. (AP Photo/Mic Smith, File)
Posted at 8:54 AM, Mar 22, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As more and more COVID restrictions are rolled back nationwide, more Americans are ready to hit the high seas.

According to a new survey from AAA, about 58.3 million Americans are considering a cruise in the next two years.

The survey found 40% of people said they were just as likely to go on a cruise now as they were pre-pandemic; about 41% of those people said they are more comfortable going on a cruise because they have a better understanding of the risks presented by COVID-19.

About 52% of millennials say they're eager to go on a cruise.

