A company is offering $1,500 for you to take naps for a month

A company studying the effects of daily napping is offering $1,500 for you to take naps.

The group "eachnight" is hiring five people to become "Nap Reviewers."

The gig is simple: you take naps every day, undisturbed, and write reviews of your naps to send to eachnight for 30 days.

You will be required to take part in several different experiments testing things like the best duration of napping to feel refreshed, the effects napping has on overall feelings of fatigue and how napping impacts your memory, motivation and productivity.

At the end of the testing period, you get paid $1,500.

The group is accepting applications from now through May 31. You can fill out an application by clicking here.