50 years since Roe v. Wade decision

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Abortion rights rallies took place around the country on Sunday to mark the 50th anniversary of Roe v Wade, the Supreme Court decision to legalize abortion.

However, last June the high court reversed the ruling, bringing to an end a constitutional right to an abortion.

Despite the decision, the Biden administration has taken steps to provide women access to abortion care.

The vice president announced Sunday President Biden plans to sign a memorandum that will protect access to abortion pills, and last August he signed an executive order that would help women travel out of state to receive abortions.