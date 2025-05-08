17-year-old charged with attempted murder of woman in Depew Dollar Tree parking lot

DEPEW, NY (WKBW) — A 17-year-old was charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting a 20-year-old woman Wednesday evening in the parking lot of the Dollar Tree store on Broadway in Depew.

Police say the teen was arrested after a standoff at a Main Street house with the Lancaster Police Special Weapons and Tactics Unit.

Video from the scene showed a massive police response at the house.

Police received a call of shots fired just after 6:15 p.m. Wednesday at 5165 Broadway. Police found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds and rendered first aid until Lancaster Volunteer Ambulance Corp arrived and took her to a hospital. Police said she is in "stable condition."

Police have not released the names of the suspect or the victim.

The suspect was charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault and petit larceny and was remanded to a juvenile detention facility.

Police said that "investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident."

They asked anyone with information about the incident to call Depew Police at 716-683-1123.