16-year-old killed in crash on Felton Hill Road in Ashford

ASHFORD, N.Y. — New York State Police report that a 16-year-old is dead following a crash on Wednesday evening on Felton Hill Road in Ashford.

Police say an investigation found that a pickup truck was traveling eastbound just after 6 p.m. on Felton Hill Road when it left the roadway in a curve and struck a tree.

As a result, police say the passenger, identified as 16-year-old Domnic Fuller of Ellicottville, was ejected from the truck and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, according to police, was taken to Bertrand Chaffee Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police noted no signs of impairment, that neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt, and that excessive speed was the primary factor in the crash.

West Valley Central School released the following statement regarding the crash: