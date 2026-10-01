16-year-old killed in crash on Felton Hill Road in Ashford

ASHFORD, N.Y. — New York State Police report that a 16-year-old is dead following a crash on Wednesday evening on Felton Hill Road in Ashford.
Police say an investigation found that a pickup truck was traveling eastbound just after 6 p.m. on Felton Hill Road when it left the roadway in a curve and struck a tree.
As a result, police say the passenger, identified as 16-year-old Domnic Fuller of Ellicottville, was ejected from the truck and pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver, according to police, was taken to Bertrand Chaffee Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police noted no signs of impairment, that neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt, and that excessive speed was the primary factor in the crash.
West Valley Central School released the following statement regarding the crash:
Our West Valley school community is mourning the tragic loss of one of our students following a car accident. Our hearts are with the family, friends, classmates, staff, and all those affected by this heartbreaking loss. We know that grief looks different for everyone, and we want our community to know that support is available. West Valley Central School, with collaboration from our neighboring districts, will have counseling and support available for our students and staff today and in the days ahead as we navigate this tragedy.
During this incredibly difficult time, we encourage everyone to take care of themselves and one another and to reach out for support when needed, whether a student, staff, or community member. We ask everyone to keep the family in their thoughts and to respect their privacy during this incredibly difficult time. Together we will support one another with the compassion, patience, and love we need to get through this. #WeAreWestValley