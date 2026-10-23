1 person killed in Orleans County house fire

ORLEANS COUNTY, N.Y. — One person was killed in a house fire on Presbyterian Street Thursday night in Orleans County, according to officials.

Officials say that several people were trapped inside because the front of the home was engulfed in flames, which made it difficult for firefighters to get inside.

Firefighters rescued two people from the home, who were then taken to a local hospital.

According to officials, one person was later found dead inside the home.

Investigators are looking into what started the fire.