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Woman killed in crash involving farm tractor in Genesee County

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WKBW
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GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. — A woman was killed in a crash Thursday evening involving a farm tractor on Lewiston Road in Genesee County, according to officials.

Officials say an investigation determined that a vehicle traveling eastbound on Lewiston Road struck the rear of a farm tractor with a dump trailer sitting on the shoulder with its hazard lights on.

As a result, officials say that the operator of the vehicle, 64-year-old Victoria E. Klimczak, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Genesee County Coroner.

According to officials, the body was sent to the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s office and is pending an autopsy.

Officials say the New York State Police Reconstruction Unit and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation assisted with the investigation.

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