BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The popular falcon camera is back up and running on the University at Buffalo's South Campus.

According to the University's website, Peregrine falcons routinely nest in the tower of the Mackay Heating Plant, returning each spring.

Peregrine falcons are considered an endangered species here in New York State after nearly being wiped out in the 1960's due to pesticide use.

You can watch the camera 24 hours a day, right here.