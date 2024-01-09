When does the new Stanley cup color launch?

The newest Stanley drop is here! But, don’t worry, you won’t have to get into a throwdown at Target if you want to get the newest addition to the Stanley Quencher line.

That’s because the new Arctic Twist Quencher is being sold online at the Stanley website. Starting Tuesday, Jan. 9, at noon EST, you can purchase the brilliantly blue tumbler.

The glossy blue Quencher features shiny gold lettering and a blue twist straw. It is the perfect hue for all of your winter adventures, whether you want to fill it with hot chocolate, iced coffee or water. The Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler keeps beverages hot for 7 hours and cold for 11 hours. It also keeps iced drinks for up to 2 days (even in the event of a vehicle fire, apparently).

The new Arctic Twist Quencher only comes in the 40-ounce size. It is priced at $45, and customers are limited to two.

Stanley shared images of the new Quencher on their TikTok page, and the video has gained over 265,000 loves. So we expect that this new shade is going to sell out very quickly. If you want to increase your chances of getting one, be sure to hop on the Stanley website right now.

If you miss your chance to get the Arctic Twist Quencher, don’t fret. There are other Flowstate Quenchers that will keep you chic and hydrated all winter long.

We love the Winterscape Quenchers which feature gorgeous winter scenes and gold accents. It comes in either Pale Stone or Cranberry, and it is priced at $50. (A bit more expensive than the traditional Stanley Quencher, but when you see the intricate design it’s easy to see why.)

The Soft Matte Flowstate Quenchers are also a fan favorite for a reason. The velvety silicone feels so cozy in your hands, and it comes in plenty of pretty matte colors. (Currently, only Stormy Sea and Red Rust are available on the Stanley website.)

If you don’t happen to get your hands on the latest Stanley cup color, don’t worry. There are still plenty of options for you to shop.

When does the new Stanley cup color launch? originally appeared on Simplemost.com, helping make the most out of life.

