7 new flavors of Hidden Valley Ranch, including Cheez-It, will amp up your meals

Salad, chicken tenders, pizza, fries and whatever other foods you dip in ranch dressing are about to get a lot more flavorful and interesting thanks to a whopping seven new dressings from Hidden Valley Ranch.

Kicking off the new collection is Cheezy Ranch, which blends the flavors of Hidden Valley Ranch with the flavor of everyone’s favorite snack cracker, Cheez-Its. Made with 100 percent real cheese and Hidden Valley Ranch’s signature herbs and spices, Hidden Valley says it’s their “cheeziest Ranch yet.”

The brand suggests using it as a dip for French fries or soft pretzels, or drizzling it over nachos. The dressing will be available at Walmart in late March and at Kroger in April for around $5.99 per 20-ounce bottle.

Hidden Valley

Along with the Cheezy Ranch, other flavors launching this spring include Garlic Ranch, Nashville Hot, Creamy Jalapeño, Spicy Hot Honey, Green Goddess and Parmesan Ranch.

While all can be used on salads and, of course, for whatever you’d like, Hidden Valley offers up some suggestions for ideal pairings with each dressing.

They say Garlic Ranch would be great with pizza, while Nashville Hot would pair well with fried chicken sandwiches. They suggest using Creamy Jalapeño on nachos and tacos. Green Goddess would be delicious on grain bowls and Parmesan Ranch can offer a “tangy twist for a classic Caesar salad.”

Hidden Valley

Adding new flavors to their dressing lineup is nothing new for Hidden Valley, which released a pickle-flavored ranch dressing last March.

MORE: Bacon Ranch Brussels Sprouts will make even the pickiest eater want to eat their veggies

Available exclusively at Walmart, Pickle Ranch is made for dipping, dunking or drizzling. Hidden Valley suggests pairing it with fried chicken or pizza, but you could also use it as dip for fried pickles for some extra dill flavor.

Hidden Valley

Along with the Pickle Ranch, Hidden Valley even created a ranch-flavored ice cream last March, which was also exclusive to Walmart.

Teaming up with Van Leeuwen for the limited-time dessert, the ice cream had the flavors of ranch, like buttermilk and herbs, plus a hint of sweetness.

7 new flavors of Hidden Valley Ranch, including Cheez-It, will amp up your meals originally appeared on Simplemost.com