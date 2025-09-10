'My dream come true': 30 new Americans take oath of citizenship in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — More than two dozen people took the oath of citizenship on Wednesday at the Theodore Roosevelt House on Delaware Avenue.

"This is like my dream come true. I'm really happy for that," said Kemoh Sheriff.

The new citizens came from 17 countries around the world, including Bangladesh, Burma, Brazil and Canada. Sheriff is an immigrant from Sierra Leone.

"All I can say is I'm very happy. I'm very happy to become a United States citizen today," said Sheriff. "My dream came true today. I'm really happy for that."

Wednesday was a day to celebrate, and the venue holds special significance — it's where President Theodore Roosevelt took his own oath of office in 1901.

"Thanks to God," Bryan Salmon said.

"It's great to become a citizen after such a long journey," Pavel Verzhiau said.

"It's amazing. I'm so proud to be American right now," Jorge Barredo said.

"It's like another freedom for me," Gem Betron said.

Verzhiau planned to celebrate in a distinctly American way: "I think we're gonna go and have a nice steak dinner."

