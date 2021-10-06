Mountain Dew Has A New Soda Flavor That’s Perfect For Fall

If you’re a Mountain Dew fan who loves the flavors of fall, a new soft drink has recently made it to stores that you’re going to want to try. It’s called Mtn Dew Thrashed Apple, and the brand says it “combines its bold citrus taste with the classic crisp of apple flavor.”

The new drink comes in 20-ounce bottles and 12-ounce cans. There’s a catch, though — this is a Kroger exclusive, so if you want to try Mtn Dew Thrashed Apple you’re going to need to hop over to your nearest grocery store that’s part of the Kroger family of companies. These retail stores include Baker’s, City Market, Dillons, Food 4 Less, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Gerbes, King Soopers, Marianos, QFC, Smith’s and others. You can also get it online at Kroger and Soda Emporium.

In a press release, parent company PepsiCo said this was one of Kroger’s biggest beverage launches ever.

In case you’re wondering what an apple-flavored Mtn Dew might taste like, fans online have weighed in.

Twitter user @Joey_awesome20 compares the flavor to green apple Jolly Ranchers while @grrouchie at @TheSnackNet called the drink “so delicious that I’m going to be angry when it goes away because I want more.”

It remains unclear if this Mtn Dew flavor is a permanent addition to store shelves or a limited-edition treat. Some people appear to be stocking up just in case — once they find it, as @Acadius finally did just a few days back.

This isn’t Mtn Dew’s only high-profile new release. Recently, it dropped a limited supply of Mtn Dew Flamin’ Hot along with Mtn Dew VooDew, a mystery flavor, for the second year running.

And Mtn Dew isn’t the only soda brand making seasonal flavor releases for the coming months. Dr. Pepper recently added a limited-edition Fantastic Chocolate flavor. Sprite just brought back its Winter Spiced Cranberry soda and released a zero-sugar version to go along with it.

Which soft drinks will you be enjoying this fall?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.