Toy's 'r' Us returns to Macy's stores: Here's a look at what they offer

Don't want to grow up?

Then you'll be happy to hear that "Geoffrey" is back, as Toys 'r' Us makes its return.

Four years after all Toys 'r' Us stores closed in bankruptcy, the brand is finally making a comeback with shops inside 400 Macy's department stores.

Preteen Ethan Wood is thrilled to be a Toys 'r' Us kid again, still remembering it from his childhood.

"I'm glad it's finally back," he said, "it's been gone since I was like seven."

For his mom Ruth, this brings back memories, and a reason to bring the kids along on Macy's trips.

"The kids can go look at their section and not feel like mom is just shopping for herself," she said.

You'll find figurines and games from big brands like Marvel, Star Wars, Barbie, Nerf, and more.

Sure, they don't have the full selection of the old warehouse stores we remember.

But there's a simple satisfaction of being able to grab a gift while you are shopping Macy's, with no need to worry about delivery times or if what you want is out of stock.

Don't expect deep discounts: after all, they are selling nostalgia, not rock bottom prices (though we did find a few decent markdowns).

Can you save money on toys right now?

But smart shopping expert Trae Bodge says getting great deals on toys anywhere right now can be tricky, because deep discounts on toys won't come until after Black Friday.

"You're going to find the best deal in December," she said, "but there is the chance it may have sold out by then."

So her advice?

"If your child is really anxious to get a very specific toy, in a specific color, for example you might just want to bite the bullet and get it now," she said.

Bodge says to save money:

Ask if a store offers price protection in case the price drops later.

Look up sales offered by specific brands, like Lego's Black Friday deals.

And even with "Geoffrey" back in the game, don't rule out your local independent toy shop, which may have upcoming sales of its own.

Buyer Rob Kearney of King Arthur's Court Toys says plenty of shoppers are stocking up early.

"A lot of people that missed those sales, or items last year, are telling themselves I'm not making that same mistake again."

So the experts say don't wait to buy the toys you really want to get this year, even if you have to pay a few bucks more.

And don't miss Toys 'r' Us next time you are in Macy's.

It just might bring back the kid in you again.

That way you don't waste your money.

