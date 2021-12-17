Beware of gift card fees, early expiration dates

The holiday shopping season is winding down.

So what do you do for the person who has everything? For many, the answer is a gift card.

One shopper said she loves gift cards because "you don't know what they like and they may take it back."

Another said she is just tired of shopping.

"They can get what they want, and I don't have to shop for it," she said.

For many of us, gift cards are the perfect holiday gift, but as with anything, there are a few things you should consider before making that purchase.

Watch for early expiration dates

Kelly Goldsmith, a marketing professor at Vanderbilt University, cautioned about the risks.

"When you've got a smaller retailer, that's maybe not got a national footprint," she said," you really need to be careful to pay attention to the details because sometimes those smaller retailers are the ones that have a limited time to redeem the gift card."

Goldsmith says it's important to read the fine print and know the rules when it comes to redemption.

Keep receipts

If you're a "bulk buyer," don't forget to keep a receipt with the matching serial numbers.

"I've personally had it happen when I buy a whole stack of gift cards from Amazon in different amounts," she said. "But then I forget which amount is which, and they're not always labeled. So if you have that receipt from Amazon that shows you the serial number and what it's worth, you can always cross-reference and you can get yourself out of a jam."

A receipt can also protect you and the recipient if there is any problem with the card, such as one that was drained before you purchased it.

Watch for high fees on bank cards

Goldsmith says it's also important to read the fine print, especially on those prepaid Visa or Mastercards.

"Some of them can carry fees. And if you see the fee and you think it's still worth your time to get that Visa gift card because it allows the gift recipient to have maximum flexibility, then do it, but just go into it aware of what you're getting," she said.

Retailer in trouble

Finally, avoid buying gift cards to a retailer that has been in the news for financial trouble, especially if it is closing stores.

Many people who bought and failed to use gift cards to Toys "R" Us and the electronics chain Circuit City, ended up holding worthless cards.

Restaurant gift cards are always welcome, but small restaurants close every year, so it's best to use them quickly.

While gift cards are a great way to take care of someone on your list, be careful so you don't waste your money.

