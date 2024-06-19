Baseball legend Willie Mays has died at 93

Willie Mays, the longtime San Francisco Giants center fielder and Major League Baseball Hall of Famer, has died at the age of 93.

Mays died peacefully on Tuesday afternoon, the Giants said in an official message.

Mays, the "Say Hey Kid," was a 24-time All-Star and was considered one of the greatest players in baseball. He was inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame in 1979.

Mays began league play in 1948, joining the Birmingham Black Barons as part of the Negro American League. He began playing for the then-New York Giants in 1951 and moved with the team to San Francisco. He played center field there until 1972, when he was traded to the New York Mets and played for one more year.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Scripps News for continued updates.