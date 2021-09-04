Millions at risk as extended unemployment benefits expire

A lifeline for an estimated 7.5 million people is set to run out.

Enhanced and pandemic-related unemployment benefits expire on Monday, September 6th.

This as COVID cases and hospitalizations continue to rise due to the Delta variant.

About 800-thousand New York City residents will stop receiving the benefits after Sept. 6, according to a study released this week by the New School’s Center for New York City Affairs.

The loss of benefits also comes as the nationwide ban on evictions is over.

Last week, the Supreme Court knocked down the CDC’s federal eviction moratorium.

It was expected to be in place through October third.

President Biden has urged states with high unemployment rates to keep the enhanced $300 weekly benefit program going.

However, no state leaders have announced plans for an extension.

This story was originally reported by Axel Turcios on Newsy.com.