Latest attack pushes US Capitol Police further toward crisis

Patrick Semansky/AP
Light shines on the U.S. Capitol dome Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Posted at 3:17 AM, Apr 05, 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) — The death of another U.S. Capitol Police officer has exacerbated problems for a department months after the worst moment in its history — the storming of the Capitol by violent insurrectionists — and placed new urgency on lawmakers considering proposals to bolster the agency.

The head of the Capitol Police union says officers are “reeling” following the death Friday of Officer Billy Evans, who was rammed by a vehicle allegedly driven by a man suffering from delusions and suicidal thoughts.

Union chairman Gus Papathanasiou says hundreds of officers are considering retirement or finding work elsewhere. 

