Impeachment probe into Gov. Cuomo could take 'months'

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The chair of the New York Assembly’s judiciary committee says it could take “months” to determine whether Gov. Andrew Cuomo should be impeached.

Cuomo, a Democrat, has resisted calls for his resignation after multiple women accused him of sexual harassment.

He's also facing outrage over his administration's decision to withhold information about COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes.

Judiciary Committee chair Charles Lavine says the legal team hired to investigate Cuomo’s actions will need time to meet with witnesses and examine documents.

Cuomo has said he never touched any women inappropriately.