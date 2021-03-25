Menu

Impeachment probe into Gov. Cuomo could take 'months'

Seth Wenig/AP
Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at Grace Baptist Church, a new pop-up vaccination site, in Mt. Vernon, N.Y., Monday, March 22, 2021. Cuomo was there to encourage all people to get vaccinated, especially those in underserved communities that were the most effected by the pandemic. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool)
Posted at 6:52 AM, Mar 25, 2021
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The chair of the New York Assembly’s judiciary committee says it could take “months” to determine whether Gov. Andrew Cuomo should be impeached.

Cuomo, a Democrat, has resisted calls for his resignation after multiple women accused him of sexual harassment.

He's also facing outrage over his administration's decision to withhold information about COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes.

Judiciary Committee chair Charles Lavine says the legal team hired to investigate Cuomo’s actions will need time to meet with witnesses and examine documents.

Cuomo has said he never touched any women inappropriately.

