Death toll rises after Ida’s remnants hit Northeast

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say at least nine deaths were reported in New York City and New Jersey as relentless rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ida sent the New York City area into a state of emergency. Police in New York City reported eight deaths, as basement apartments suddenly filled with water and freeways and boulevards turned into rivers. One death was reported in New Jersey. Subway stations and tracks became so flooded that the in New York City that Metropolitan Transportation Authority suspended all service. Some limited service was operating Thursday morning. The storm moved into southern New England overnight where inundated roads were causing commuter delays.