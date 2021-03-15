Menu

The joy of music returns for Grammy winners, performers

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Beyonce, left, and Megan Thee Stallion accept the award for best rap song for "Savage" at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Beyonce, Megan Thee Stallion
Posted at 3:12 AM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-15 09:15:44-04

NEW YORK (AP) —It was an historical night at the Grammys for Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish — and women in general. Their happiness seemed overshadowed by the sheer joy of making music again after a year largely sidelined by the pandemic. Dozens of creators took to the stage for a Zoom-less evening made more intimate by the need for social distancing. Beyoncé's four Grammys took her to 28, more than any other woman. Swift's win for ‘folklore’ made her the first woman to win three different album of the year prizes. Eilish, with ‘Everything I Wanted,’ became only the third artist to win back-to-back record of the year Grammys.

