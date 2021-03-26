Menu

N Korea confirms missile tests as Biden warns of response

Evan Vucci/AP
President Joe Biden speaks about foreign policy, at the State Department, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Joe Biden
Posted at 4:17 AM, Mar 26, 2021
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has confirmed it tested a new guided missile.

President Joe Biden has warned of consequences if Pyongyang escalates tensions amid stalled nuclear negotiations.

The North’s official news agency referred Friday to two “new-type tactical guided projectiles.” It says they accurately hit the target off the eastern coast Thursday.

Photos on the website of the North’s main newspaper showed a missile lifting off a transport erector launcher amid bright flames.

Japanese officials say both weapons were ballistic missiles, which are prohibited by U.N. Security Council resolutions.

North Korea also fired two other missiles Sunday. These were likely cruise missiles, which aren't banned.

They were the North’s first major provocation since Biden took office.

