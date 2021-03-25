Menu

Torch relay for Tokyo Olympics kicks off its 121-day journey

Philip Fong/AP
Japanese torchbearer Azusa Iwashimizu, right, a member of Japan women's national football team, passes the Olympic flame to high school student Asato Owada, left, at a torch kiss point during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay grand start at J-Village National Training Center in Naraha, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan, Thursday, March 25, 2021. The torch relay for the postponed Tokyo Olympics began its 121-day journey across Japan on Thursday and is headed toward the opening ceremony in Tokyo on July 23. (Philip Fong/Pool Photo via AP)
Posted at 4:23 AM, Mar 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-25 04:23:16-04

TOKYO (AP) — The torch relay for the postponed Tokyo Olympics has begun its 121-day journey across Japan and is headed toward the opening ceremony in Tokyo on July 23.

The first runner with the torch was 2011 Women's World Cup-winning player Azusa Iwashimizu.

The opening ceremony for the start of the relay was closed to the public but was televised live.

Organizers say they will stop or reroute the relay if crowding becomes a problem.

The relay is a test for the upcoming Olympics with fear among the public that the event could spread the coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
