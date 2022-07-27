DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — No one wins giant U.S. Mega Millions draw, sending jackpot to an estimated $1.02 billion.

A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot ballooned to $1.02 billion after no one matched all six numbers and won the top prize.

After no winner on Tuesday, the estimated jackpot for Friday’s drawing will be the nation’s fourth-largest lottery prize.

The jackpot has grown so large because there have been 29 consecutive drawings without anyone winning the top prize.

Tuesday’s numbers were: 07-29-60-63-66, with a Mega Ball of 15.

The $1.02 billion prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 30 years.

Most winners opt for the cash option, which for the next drawing is an estimated $602.5 million.