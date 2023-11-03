Matthew Perry Foundation launches to help people struggling with addiction

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Matthew Perry’s unexpected death on Oct. 28 sent his many friends, family members and fans into mourning. But now, something positive will come from the “Friends” star’s death.

A new foundation, called the Matthew Perry Foundation, has been created in his honor. The public charity is aimed at helping those who suffer from the disease of addiction. Perry, who was open about his struggles with drugs and alcohol, had always wanted to create a foundation that would help other people with similar struggles, People reports.

On the landing page of the new organization’s website, a quote from Perry reveals how deeply he wanted to help others struggling with addiction.

“When I die, I don’t want ‘Friends’ to be the first thing that’s mentioned — I want helping others to be the first thing that’s mentioned,” reads a quote from Perry. “And I’m going to live the rest of my life proving that. Addiction is far too powerful for anyone to defeat alone. But together, one day at a time, we can beat it down.”

The foundation will be maintained by the public charity National Philanthropic Trust, according to Variety.

Like others battling addiction, Perry was desperate to save his life. In his 2022 memoir, Perry shares how he spent over $7 million on rehab facilities and sobriety measures, and that he spent over half his life in treatment centers or sober living houses.

In 2022, Perry told the New York Times that he had been in remission for 18 months.

“It’s still a day-to-day process of getting better,” he said.

Medical experts say that addiction is a progressive disease, and that around 40% to 60% of people will eventually relapse.

In a recent interview on “Q with Tom Power,” Perry reflected on what he wanted his legacy to be.

“I’d like to be remembered as somebody who lived well, loved well, was a seeker,” he said. “And, ‘his paramount thing is that he wants to help people.’ That’s what I want.”

If you are or someone you know is struggling with addiction, you can find help near you by calling the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration helpline at 800-662-HELP (4357) or visiting the SAMSHA website.

