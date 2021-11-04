Make Your Sonic Favorites At Home With The Brand’s New To-Go Drink Mixes

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’ve wanted to try Sonic Drive-In’s beloved drinks but don’t actually have a Sonic near you, you can now satisfy your craving thanks to a new retail offering from the fast-food chain.

New Sonic Singles-To-Go Drink Mixes are available in Cherry Limeade, Ocean Water and Strawberry Lemonade. These zero sugar, low-calorie drink mixes come in six stick packs, which are designed to be mixed into standard, 16.9-ounce-size water bottles.

Singles-To-Go Drink Mixes are priced at $1 per six-count box and are available now at select Walmart and HEB locations, but will be at all Dollar General locations in February 2022. Additional retailers will be announced soon.

The new drink mixes join a handful of other Sonic products you can find in grocery stores, including a pre-workout drink mix, gelatin and pudding mixes, frozen ice pops and Sonic Chili Cheese Coney Flavored Slim Jims.

Sonic also makes hard seltzer in a variety of flavors. These include Ocean Water, Orange Pineapple, Mango Guava, Melon Medley, Cherry Limeade, Classic Lemonade, Lemon Berry and Original Limeade. The seltzer first launched in Oklahoma stores, but will now be rolling out to six other states: Texas, Kansas, Arkansas, Nebraska, Missouri and Arizona.

If you don’t live in one of the states where you can find the hard seltzers, Barefoot has a hard seltzer for wine lovers that comes in a few similar flavors like Pineapple & Passionfruit, Cherry & Cranberry, Peach & Nectarine and Strawberry & Guava.

You can also get some unique seltzer flavors from Bud Light for the holiday season, including Cherry Cordial, Cranberry, Seltzer Nog and Sugar Plum.

Heading back to Sonic, you’ll find some seasonal goodies at their actual restaurant locations as well, like the brand-new Mocha Crunch Blast. You can also get returning treats like the Double Stuf Oreo Waffle Cone and Double Stuf Oreo Blast, Garlic Butter Bacon Burger and their Patty Melt from Dec. 27-Feb. 27.

What is your favorite treat from Sonic?

