LOCKPORT, NY (WKBW) — In Western New York, we have plenty of apple orchards in our backyard. These orchards are teeming with a variety of juicy, crisp apples. So, get your rain boots on and grab a basket to get your first pick of some of this area's sweetest harvest.

There are hundreds of ways to enjoy your apples; check out Apples from New York for loads of unique recipes.