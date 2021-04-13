Macaulay Culkin And Brenda Song Welcomed Their First Child

Are you ready for another surprise celebrity baby announcement? Actor Macaulay Culkin confirmed to E! News that he and actor Brenda Song are now the proud parents of a beautiful baby boy.

Culkin and Song welcomed their new son, Dakota Song Culkin, on April 5, according to a press statement. The baby’s name is in honor of Culkin’s late older sister Dakota, who died at the age of 29 in 2008 after being hit by a car.

Dakota is the first child for both actors, and the new parents released a simple, blissful comment about the tiniest member of their family: “We’re overjoyed.”

Once the news was confirmed, folks took to social media to express their surprise and delight. The baby news stunned many fans because no pregnancy announcement had been made. In fact, few people seemed to know the couple was even together.

Twitter user @Lisi_Meli_Mac was totally shocked by the news.

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song had a baby??? They're a couple??? When did that happen??? pic.twitter.com/7JGgaPTg49 — Liset (@Lisi_Meli_Mac) April 12, 2021

And fellow fan @dxnidarko couldn’t get over how two major stars of their childhood universe had collided without anyone noticing.

Brenda Song, aka Miss London Tipton/Wendy Wu Homecoming Warrior had a baby with Macaulay Culkin aka Kevin McAllister??? BRO WHAT SEASON ARE WE ON!?! pic.twitter.com/1lpEzi5onp — Dani (@dxnidarko) April 12, 2021

Culkin, best known for his role as Kevin McCallister in “Home Alone,” and Song, who played London Tipton in Disney Channel’s “Suite Life” series and more recently starred in Hulu’s “Dollface,” have been linked since 2017 after they filmed the movie “Changeland” together in Thailand.

The couple has kept a relatively low profile, especially for a Hollywood romance. However, back in August 2020, Song posted a picture of the two of them on Instagram to celebrate Culkin’s 40th birthday and it was clear that their bond is strong.

“I could sit here and write endlessly about how wonderful, kind, loving, genuine, loyal, honest, brilliant, and hilarious you are, and how grateful I am that I get to share and do this life thing with you,” Song wrote in the Instagram caption.

“But firstly, that would take me an eternity, and secondly, you won’t even see this because you don’t ever use Instagram,” she continued. “My unicorn that I never thought could exist, I am the luckiest person in the world because I am loved by you.”

Congratulations to the new mom and dad on the arrival of their baby boy!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.