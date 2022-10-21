CMT Will Air A Memorial For Loretta Lynn From The Grand Ole Opry

When the news of country music icon Loretta Lynn’s passing at age 90 on Oct. 4 became public, fans and celebrities alike shared memories and offered tributes. And on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 6 p.m. Central, everyone who loved and appreciated the legendary singer and songwriter can celebrate her life during a live, public memorial service.

CMT and Sandbox Productions will host many country artists honoring Lynn at the Grand Ole Opry House. The memorial service will air live on CMT. The country music network shared the news on Twitter.

“We’re honoring country music legend Loretta Lynn with a live celebration from the @opry, featuring appearances by @georgestrait, @faithhill, @timmcgraw & more,” CMT tweeted. “‘Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn’ premieres Sunday, Oct. 30 at 6c on CMT.”

In 2020, Loretta Lynn became the first female to be honored with a bronze statue of her likeness installed outside the famous country music venue in Nashville. Lynn first performed at the Opry in 1960, where she sang her first single, “I’m a Honky Tonk Girl.”

The memorial service will be presented live and commercial-free on CMT. Jenna Bush Hager will host the event, and a long list of artists will perform and make special appearances, including the following.

Crystal Gayle

Barbara Mandrell

Darius Rucker

Emmy Russell and Lukas Nelson

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw

George Strait

The Highwomen’s Brandi Carlile

Amanda Shires and Natalie Hemby with Brittney Spencer

Keith Urban

Little Big Town

Margo Price

Martina McBride

Sheryl Crow

Tanya Tucker

Wynonna

If you miss the live special, there will be two commercial-free encores: one on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 8 p.m. EST and the second on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 11 a.m. Paramount+ subscribers will have access to the special in early 2023.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.