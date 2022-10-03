How Western New Yorkers can help those in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We are all seeing the devastating images coming out of the Ft. Myers area following Hurricane Ian.

While the devastation is more than 1,300 miles away from Buffalo, the ties between Western New York and southwest Florida run deep. That is why 7 News is teaming with the American Red Cross on Tuesday for the 'Buffalo Strong Hurricane Relief Telethon.'

The telethon will take place at the Western New York headquarters of the American Red Cross on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m with live reports throughout the day on 7 News and during a special one-hour edition of AM Buffalo at 10 a.m.

During the telethon, you can donate by credit card by calling (716) 661-3711 or by visiting RedCross.org.

If you choose, your donation can go directly to assist with hurricane relief efforts in Florida, relief efforts in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Fiona, or to the Red Cross' general disaster relief fund.