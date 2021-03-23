Tinder to allow users to gift dates a Lyft ride

Tinder and Lyft have partnered up for a new feature that'll let Tinder users gift a Lyft ride to their dates.

"Like any relationship, it’s about the right place at the right time, and there is no better moment for our brands to work together,” said David Wyler, SVP of Business Development and Partnerships at Tinder, in a press release. “We’re excited to partner with Lyft and work on innovative solutions for our members who are looking forward to getting back out there. Swipe activity hit 3.4 billion on January 3rd, which was one of the busiest days of the entire pandemic."

The new feature is slated to roll out in the coming months, the company said.

Tinder said its members who use the Lyft app would have access to Lyft’s all-in-ride safety features, including the ability to share their location with family and friends and silently request emergency help.

Tinder and Lyft said they've recently seen more activity on their apps since the beginning of the pandemic.