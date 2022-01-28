South Dakota police officer delivers food after arresting driver

A police officer in South Dakota made a special delivery.

The Sioux Falls police officer was captured on a doorbell camera completing a DoorDash order.

The officer told the customer that the driver had just been pulled over and arrested.

“I know I’m not who you are expecting, but your driver got arrested.” Officer Sam Buhr said.

The woman appeared shocked to see an officer with her order.

"I definitely did not expect to have a cop show up at my door," Anastasia Elsinger told the Argus Leader.

The police department said the officer didn't have to make the delivery, but he thought it would be a nice gesture.

"This isn't normal by any stretch, but the little things like this going above and beyond helping people out — that's the things that we do," a spokesperson for the police department told the Argus Leader.