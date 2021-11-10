Watch
People magazine names Paul Rudd as 2021's Sexiest Man Alive

Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Actor Paul Rudd poses for a portrait during press day for "Ant-Man and The Wasp" at The Langham Huntington on Sunday, June 24, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif. Rudd has been crowned as 2021’s Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine. Rudd, known for his starring roles in Marvel’s “Ant-Man” films, “This is 40” and the cult classic “Clueless,” was revealed as this year’s winner Tuesday night, Nov. 9, 2021, on CBS’ "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” (Photo by Joran Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 4:04 AM, Nov 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-10 04:04:16-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul Rudd has been crowned as 2021's Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine.

Rudd, known for his starring roles in Marvel's "Ant-Man" films, "This is 40" and the cult classic "Clueless," was revealed as this year's winner Tuesday night on CBS' "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

The actor jokingly tells the magazine in an issue out Friday that some will be surprised by him receiving the honor.

He jokingly hopes the new title will grant him an invitation to "those sexy dinners" with George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Michael B. Jordan – recent winners.

Other past honorees include John Legend, Dwayne Johnson, Chris Hemsworth, Idris Elba, Channing Tatum and David Beckham.

