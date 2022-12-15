Second Cup holiday recipe swap

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The holidays, a time for family, friends and of course food!

Take a seat at the Second Cup table and indulge in our favorite holiday dishes and drinks, featuring recipes from WKBW talent, staff and fans.

Katie Morse gets things rolling with a holiday inspired appetizer- a candy cane caprese!

She describes this platter as the perfect option if you have to get out the door to a holiday party quickly, or if you're not much of a cook.

“Everyone will love how cute it is, and it's always a hit,” she said.

Katie's Candy Cane Caprese

Serves: 8 people

Total Time: 5 minutes

Ingredients:



2-3- tomatoes

2-3- balls of fresh mozzarella

3 leaves- fresh basil

Olive oil

Salt

Pepper

Instructions:



Slice two/three tomatoes (depending on how large they are) and fresh mozzarella.

Layer in the shape of a candy cane - one tomato, one cheese slice etc.

Drizzle with olive oil

Top with salt and pepper (optional)

Decorate with basil (optional)

Tips:



The display works best if you use a dish that is one color versus a dish with a design, that way the candy cane really stands out

You can put three basil leaves together in a mistletoe shape

After many requests from Second Cup fans, a.k.a. ‘Cuppies’, Ed Drantch is revealing his Christmas cookie martini recipe.

He said the one word to describe the cocktail is “YUM!”

These holiday drinks are simple and perfect for the 21+ crowd.

Ed’s Easy Christmas Cookie Martinis

Serves: 1 person

Total Time: 2 minutes

Ingredients:



1 shot - vanilla vodka

1 shot- Irish crème

1 shot- Amaretto

1 shot- milk/cream

Vanilla icing

Sprinkles

Ice

Instructions:



Take the cup you're using to serve and rim the glasses with icing

Use a shaker to sprinkle festive sprinkles around the glass

Pour each shot into the same shaker, over ice

Shake it up

Pour into glass with icing and sprinkles

Tips:



These drinks are alcoholic and only to be served to people ages 21 and older

Producer Katie Lane, ‘K2’, offers her family’s take on the good, old-fashioned casserole.

She said this comfort food is quick and convenient. It is a side dish that adventurous and picky eaters alike can enjoy.

“Our broccoli-cheddar casserole is one of the first things I put on my plate at Reavey family holiday dinners,” she said.

Reavey Family Broccoli-Cheddar Casserole

Serves: 10-15 people

Cook Time: 30 minutes at 350°F

Ingredients:



3- 10 oz packages of frozen broccoli

1- 12 oz of Velveeta block cheese, cut into ½ inch smaller cubes

36- Ritz crackers (lightly crushed in plastic Ziploc bag)

½ stick- butter; approx. 4 tablespoons

Instructions:



Heat oven to 350°F

Grease/butter and flour bottom of casserole dish

Cook broccoli per bag and drain

Mix the Velveeta and ½ of the cracker crumbs in with the broccoli

Spoon mixture into a casserole dish

Melt butter slowly in the microwave and mix with the remaining half of the crackers

Shake and spread butter/cracker mix over top of the casserole

Bake for 30 minutes at 350°F

Tips:



When mixing, the Velveeta can be clumpy; the rest will melt when baking

You can make extra cracker topping as you desire

AM Buffalo’s Mercedes Wilson is kicking things up a notch with her seafood boil.

Boils happen year-round in the Wilson household and are often paired with great conversations and movie nights.

“It's become a staple in my family because everyone gets to pick their ingredients, so no two bags are alike,” she said.

The Wilson Seafood Boil

Serves: 2 people

Cook Time: 45 minutes at 350°F

Ingredients:



2- corn stalks

2- andouille sausage

4- eggs

6- small potatoes

2- clusters of crab legs

2 cups- frozen cooked large shrimp

1- lemon

½ stick- unsalted butter (sliced)

2 cups- minced garlic

Old Bay seasoning

1- oven “turkey roasting” bag

Instructions:



Boil 2 stalks of corn part way done (halfway) and set aside

Sauté 2 andouille sausage until brown on outside (keep grease)

Boil 4 eggs and set aside

Boil small potatoes halfway and set aside to a turkey roasting bag

Add 2 clusters of crab legs, cleaned and halved lobster tails

Add 2 cups of frozen cooked large shrimp

Cut lemon in quarter inch slices and put in the bag

Add all corn, sausage, eggs and potatoes to the bag

Put a half stick of unsalted butter (sliced) in a bag and 2 cups of minced garlic

Season with old bay seasoning to your liking

Shake the bag until well mixed and put in the oven for 45 mins at 350°F

Tips:



Remember to poke a small hole at the top of the bag for air release

This next recipe comes from Good Morning Buffalo Editor Erin Phillip’s kitchen.

Erin’s mom said the recipe is courtesy of her ex! Erin said she is just happy one good thing came out of their relationship this holiday season.

Erin’s Crockpot Sausage Dip

Serves: 4 people

Cook Time: 30 minutes in crockpot on high

Ingredients:



1 pack- Cooked Jimmy Dean sausage

1 can- Original Rotel diced tomatoes

2- cream cheese packages

Instructions:



Cook the sausage per package

Add sausage, tomatoes and cream cheese packages to crockpot

Cook on high for 30 minutes

Stir then serve

7 News Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley has something for your sweet tooth- her family’s famous pineapple cheesecake recipe!

Her husband’s grandmother gave her this recipe more than 35 years ago at her bridal tea party where everyone was asked to bring their special recipe for the bride.

She said she always makes the cheesecake in honor of ‘Grandma Choops’.

Grandma Choop’s Pineapple Cheesecake

Serves: 12 people

Cook Time: Crust- 350 °F for 10 minutes

Ingredients:



1 & 3/4 to 2 cups- flour

2 sticks- butter

1 tablespoon- sugar

2- 8 oz packages of cream cheese

1 cup- sugar

1/4 cup- lemon juice

1 can- crushed pineapple (well-drained)

Fresh whipping cream

Instructions:



First make the crust:

Combine 1 & 3/4 to 2 cups of flour, 2 sticks of butter, 1 tablespoon sugar

Work this together and press into a 9x13 baking pan

Bake at 350°F until golden brown, approx. 10 minutes

Set aside to cool

Then, make the cream cheese filling:

Beat 2- 8 oz packages of cream cheese, 1 cup of sugar, 1/4 cup lemon juice together into a cream

Spread over the cooled crust

Spread can of crushed pineapple (but make sure it is well drained) over the top of the cream cheese filling

Spread fresh whipped cream on top

Refrigerate for a couple of hours to firm up, then serve

Loyal ‘Cuppies’ may remember hearing about this delicious dish ahead of our Thanksgiving episode.

Cheryl sent 7 News her cherry cheesecake dip recipe!

She said the dessert dip was always an office party favorite and super easy to make.

Cheryl’s Cherry Cheesecake Dip

Serves: A nice gathering

Total Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:



8 oz- cream cheese

7 oz- Jar fluff marshmallow cream

8 oz- thawed whipped topping

48 oz- canned cherry pie filling

Instructions:



Place the cream cheese in a bowl

Beat until smooth and creamy

Add the marshmallow cream and beat to combine

Add the whipped topping and beat until combined

Spread the mixture into a 9- or 10-inch pie plate

Pour the cherry pie filling over the cheesecake mixture and refrigerate

Tips:



Serve with graham crackers or cinnamon tortilla chips

Can prepare a day in advance

Cuppie Kim is bringing us back to the basics with a Christmas classic- cut out cookies!

She said this recipe tastes just like the cookies her mom made years ago and provide fun for the whole family.

Kim’s Cut Out Cookies

Serves: About 10 people

Cook Time: 7-10 minutes

Ingredients:



1 cup- butter

1 cup- sugar

2 tablespoons- heavy cream

1 teaspoon- baking powder

½ teaspoon- baking soda

1 teaspoon- vanilla

3 cups- flour

Instructions:



Mix all of your ingredients together in a mixing bowl

Bake at 325°F for 7- to 10- minutes until golden brown in bottom

Let cool

Frost with heavy whipping cream and powdered sugar

Tips:



Heavy cream is the secret

If you’re storing cookies in plastic containers, use wax paper in between layers, it will keep them fresh longer

