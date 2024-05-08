'Ticks are here' Ways to protect yourself, family and pets during tick season

NIAGARA COUNTY, NY — Tick season is upon us, but you can protect yourself, your family and pets with simple tricks.

Due to mild winters, the tick population is growing.

"We've been seeing an increasing population of ticks over the last decade and I think that trend is continuing," said Paul Dicky, the Niagara County Environmental Health Director.

Dicky tells 7 News reporter Jaurdyn Johnson this simple list for going outside:

1. Dress in light-colored clothing to spot ticks

2. Wear closed shoes, long pants and long-sleeved shirts

3. Use insect repellent

4. Stay on cleared trails--avoid bushy areas

5. Keep long hair tied back

6. Do a body check of armpits, legs, necks and groin area

"Anytime you're coming in from the outdoors, you should do a full body tick scan of yourself and your children," said Dicky.

If you see a tick embedded in yourself, dog or child-- don't panic-- not all ticks carry Lyme disease and your risk is reduced if the tick is removed within the first 36 hours.

"You're going to have tweezers and you wanna grab the tick's head as close to your skin as possible and draw it straight up trying not to grab the body. If you're not sure how to do it you could always visit a family physician," said Dicky.

Tick-borne illness across the US is up nearly 25-percent from 2011, and one WNY organization is ensuring you have support.

Rebecca Roll's husband was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2013 and knew she wanted to be there for others.

"It was not an easy diagnosis. It wasn't an easy prognosis nor diagnosis, it was really something that we had a battle in the medical community in order to acknowledge that was exactly what was going on," said Roll.

Roll created Lyme WNY, an advocacy and support group for those living with Lyme disease.

"We really try to teach prevention, prevention, prevention. To make sure that you're always aware that there are ticks," said Roll.

