'One less thing someone has to worry about': Health centers plan to expand on East Side

BUFFALO, NY — Two major steps forward for access to healthcare on Buffalo's East Side, as Evergreen Health awaits approval for a facility on Bailey and Kensington Avenue and Community Health Centers of Buffalo opens a new site on Monroe St.

The center in the Bailey-Kensington neighborhood would feature a pharmacy—a service that is lacking in the 14215 zip code, along with a food pantry, and space for senior services and community organizations to lease out.

"We feel like if we remove some of those barriers here that's one less thing that someone has to worry about and they can care about their overall health," said Kim Brown, Community Access Services Director.

This project aims to address the health disparities and inequities on the East Side — since the closest medical center is a mile-and-a-half or a 30-minute walk away.

If the proposal gets approved on April 9 by the Planning Board they will be one step closer to bringing health care and wellness to the community.

"If this gets hopefully approved we will be able to move forward and carry out our interior designs, getting those permits and our hope to break ground sometime next fall," said Justin Azzarella, Evergreen Health Chief Strategy Officer.

While Evergreen hopes to get approval, the Community Health Centers of Buffalo is moving full steam ahead with East Side expansion plans of its own.

The center’s location on Monroe Street in the new Westminster Commons housing community is open not just to residents of this complex, but to the entire community.

"It's our solution of social determinants of health as it relates to transportation and walkability this is different as a brick and mortar. This is where you live work and play it's really in your habitat," said Dr. Kenyani Davis MD, with CHCB.