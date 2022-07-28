Niagara County joins effort to prevent spread of rabies in WNY

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Department of Health announced Thursday that they will collaborate to wipe out terrestrial rabies through the dissemination of an oral rabies vaccine.

The project will be led by the U.S Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.

The vaccine dissemination will include hand and aerial distribution of rabies vaccine-containing baits. Hand baiting is expected from Aug. 1-5 in areas of Niagara Falls. Aerial distribution from Aug. 1-5 and Aug. 15-18 in densely populated and rural areas.

"During the baiting period, residents may see and hear low-flying aircraft over Niagara and other Western NY counties - (including Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Orleans, and Wyoming)," said Environmental Health Director Paul Dicky. "Additionally, Niagara County program staff will help distribute green blister packets by hand and car around Niagara Falls neighborhoods."

When an animal bites into one of the baits, the vaccine will release into their mouth, and they will develop an immunity to rabies.

The Niagara County DOH recommends the following when it comes to any contact between the baits and yourself, children, and/or pets: