New breast cancer screening guidance lowers age of mammograms

BUFFALO, NY — The U.S. Preventative Services Task Force drafted guidance to lower the age for women to get a mammogram with an average risk of breast cancer from 50 years old to 40- years old.

But women with higher risk factors, such as a family history of cancer, should consider getting screened earlier.

Roswell Park Diagnostic Radiology Doctor Ermelinda Bonaccio told 7 News reporter Jaurdyn Johnson she recommends yearly screenings.

"We know that pre-menopausal women are more likely to get more aggressive cancer, and to wait two years to let that cancer grow just does not make sense," said Bonnaccio.

From 2015 to 2019, there has been a 2-percent increase in women diagnosed with breast cancer, but Bonaccio says the reason is unknown.

But, Bonaccio encourages all women and men to get their mammograms done.

"Mammography is the only test of lowering the risk of breast cancer," said Bonaccio.

Annette Colden is one cancer survivor who has lent her fight against cancer to her faith and advocating for herself.

After being misdiagnosed by her doctor in 2007, she wants all women to try and get mammograms.

"I feel as though they need to bring that age down because I deal with many women younger than 40," said Colden.

Colden has her support group, WE ARE AS 1, where she helps other women and men diagnosed with cancer.