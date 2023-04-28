Local health departments are calling for routine vaccinations

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — It is World Immunization Week, and the World Health Organization is reminding parents to get caught up on their child's vaccinations.

"It is far better to prevent disease than to suffer the consequences of the disease, which in many cases will be severe outcomes or eventually deaths. Vaccines are our best means to prevent these serious outcomes," said Thomas Russo, MD. and Chief Professor of Infectious Disease at the University at Buffalo.

According to the W.H.O.,more than 17,300 cases of measles were reported worldwide in January and February 2022, compared to 9,665 cases during the first months of 2021.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Russo says many children and adults have missed important immunizations.

"We learned that if we don't keep up with our vaccinations, we can have outbreaks of serious diseases that we have thought were eradicated in this country. An important most recent example is an outbreak of measles that has resulted in serious cases and bad outcomes," said Russo.

In Chautauqua County, 7 News reporter Jaurdyn Johnson spoke with Doctor Michael Faulk, Chief Medical Officer for the county - he says the county is seeing fewer kids getting vaccinated after the pandemic.

"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we saw a decrease in children not going to a routine check-up, so they miss that routine vaccination," said Faulk.

According to the Chautauqua County Health Assessment of 2022, from 2017-2019, the county saw more cases of pertussis, 21, than New York State, excluding New York City.

Doctor Faulk says having an isolated case of polio and measles is typical.

"We see some of these here and there, and sometimes these things are reported across New York State," said Faulk.

For Faulk as a father of five, he urges parents to look at the risks and benefits of getting immunized.

"It is clear to me in my mind that those benefits far outweigh the risks of vaccines, I want to do my very best as a parent to protect my kids, and this is the easiest way I can do it," said Faulk.

