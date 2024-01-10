'It's literally a gift of life': Red Cross declares blood shortage emergency, in need of donors

BUFFALO, NY — The American Red Cross has declared an emergency blood shortage as it faces the lowest number of people donating blood in the last 20 years.

According to the Red Cross, over the last 20 years, the number of people donating blood through the Red Cross has dropped by about 40%.

Kristina Workman is hoping she can touch people with her story on the importance of donating blood.

Workman is thankful to be alive after an emergency c-section while delivering her daughter, Eva.

WKBW

"I had a strong kicks to my side and blinding pain across my chest and side and I remember thinking 'this is really bad'," said Workman.

It took 33 units of blood to save Workman's life — now she is asking people to roll up their sleeves to save people like her.

"If it was not for any of the 33 people to give themselves to donate, I wouldn't have made it, and I wouldn't be here with my little girl," said Workman.

The organization needs more donors and volunteers to avoid hospital blood shortages.

"We are trying to make up for a difference between supply and demand that happened during several weeks during the holiday period, so we need to step up our collections to be able to meet the ongoing demand," said Michael Tedesco, Red Cross Regional Communications Director.

Tedesco tells 7 News the supply is low due to the holidays and people being sick and is encouraging every blood type to donate.

Plus the Red Cross is teaming up with the NFL — during January donors can be entered for a chance to win a trip for two to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

For every unit donated, you can save three lives.

"Every donation has an incredible ripple effect and touches an incredible amount of lives," said Workman.

You can find a donation center near you here.