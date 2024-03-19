'It's about health equity': Women can now access birth control at NYS pharmacies without a prescription

BUFFALO, NY — On Tuesday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced women can now receive birth control from New York State pharmacies.

"Any woman walking into a NYS pharmacy will be able to purchase the best birth control method that meets her needs," said Gov. Hochul during a press conference.

All a woman has to do is walk into a pharmacy, ask the pharmacist for one of three options for birth control, fill out an assessment, and choose the best birth control for herself.

"It's about access to care. It's about individual autonomy, it's about health equity but, it's also protecting reproductive rights which is all at the core of the mission of the New York State Department of Health," said James McDonald, NYS Commissioner of Health.

More than 85% of pharmacies across the state are ready for the change.

Erie County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein, told 7 News reporter Jaurdyn Johnson that this will make reproductive health more accessible.

"This is a great opportunity for people who are uninsured because you can pay out of pocket for people who don't feel comfortable going to a healthcare provider or because you don't need a prescription," said Dr. Burstein.

Gov. Hochul's announcement came after the nation's first-ever over-the-counter birth control -- Opill was made available both on its website and on Amazon.

Major retail pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens say they will offer Opill once they receive their shipments.

"This gives women more options to have control of their fertility and to prevent pregnancy if that's what they choose," said Dr. Burstein.

You can learn more about contraceptives here.