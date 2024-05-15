'Check every day': Will WNY be impacted by Canadian wildfire smoke? Tips for dealing with poor air quality

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New Yorkers woke up to a hazy morning on Wednesday, because wildfire season is in full swing in Canada, which could send smoke our way.

NYSDEC Air Quality expert Margaret LaFarr said this summer could be a little easier to breathe compared to last.

"It does look like Quebec and Ontario have a low to moderate risk of wildfires," said LaFarr.

LaFarr said the forecasts are not perfect but, it seems as if the wildfires won't have as big an impact on WNY as they did last year.

"So the fires that are further west while they might impact our air quality here, it's to a much lesser extent than what we saw last year," said LaFarr.

To keep you and your family safe during poor air quality days 7 News Reporter Jaurdyn Johson spoke with Dr. Sanjay Sethi for a few tips.

"The effect of the air quality on people is not all the same and that depends on your own physical condition," said Dr. Sethi.

So if you're at high risk for asthma or other respiratory illnesses- it's best to wear a mask or try to take it easy when the air quality is below healthy and even if you are healthy, try not to overdo it while outside because you'll breathe in those air pollutants.

"Keep in mind that if you go outside and your eyes are burning and your throat is burning you feel like your chest is tightening you're in trouble for whatever reason," said Dr. Sethi.

Dr Sethi says to always check the air quality--since it changes.

"It changes every day so check every day," said Dr. Sethi.

More air quality information can be found here.

Dr. Max Zhang also joined 7 Voices on Wednesday to discuss how smoke from Canadian wildfires could impact Western New York. You can watch the full conversation below.