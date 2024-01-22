'A glimpse of hope': New harm reduction vending machines installed across New York State

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The MATTERS Network has distributed 12 "no stigma" vending machines throughout New York State to spread awareness and support for harm-reduction services.

In 2023, more than 370 people in Erie County lost their lives due to opioid use. That's more than one death per day.

The vending machines are free of charge, all a person has to do is type the code on the machine, their date of birth, and zip code to access narcan, xylazine test strips, and fentanyl test strips.

"Before you use drugs, if you are still going to use them, you should test them, so you know what is there and if there is fentanyl in your stimulants ideally, you shouldn't use them or do something safer. Use less, use with a friend so having those items in addition to naloxone is super important to get out to the community," said Joshua Lynch, MATTERS Network Chief Medical Officer.

Lynch also said the organization has been able to train over 850 first responders to use naloxone and distributed over 10 million fentanyl and xylazine test strips.

"In 2024 MATTERS will launch a new much more sophisticated referral platform to add efficiency in how we link individuals to treat. We will expand our referral platform to not only include opiate use disorder patients but also other substance use disorder issues, mental health referrals and other disease processes as needed," said Lynch.

The harm reduction company plans on expanding services to Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

You can find a 'no stigma' vending machine near you below:



